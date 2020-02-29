ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The National College Players Association (NCPA) released a statement encouraging the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to consider holding March Madness without a present audience due to the emerging coronavirus threat.
The NCPA said in a statement, "the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. They should also make public which actions will be taken and when. Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds, such as meet and greets and press events."
[READ: Person in Washington state is first in the United Stated to die from new virus]
The Enterprise Center in St. Louis is set to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA March Madness Tournament on March 19 and March 21.
Some fans at Saturday's Battlehawks game told News 4 they are not yet worried about the coronavirus.
Dr. John Fortney with Mercy Hospital says good handwashing technique is the best way to stop the spread of germs.
The NCPA urged the NCAA to ensure athletic programs are taking every measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used for player transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.