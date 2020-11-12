(KMOV.com) — ‘Tis the season for rumors and reports, scraps and tidbits as the baseball universe sorts itself for the upcoming season via trades and free agent signings. Of course, it’s hard to know what to expect this winter—more true now than for any other off-season in recent memory—as the sport grapples with numerous questions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, this time of year, the rumor mill knows only to churn. One significant player already rumored to be on the move is the star shortstop of the Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor. Jon Morosi reported Wednesday that Lindor, who turns 27 this week, is likely to be traded during the winter. Morosi lists the Cardinals as one of the “main suitors” for Lindor’s services.
Francisco Lindor is probably going to be traded this winter, sources confirm, with the #Mets, #Yankees, #Phillies, #BlueJays, #STLCards the main suitors. Here's my overview of where his marketplace stands: https://t.co/CVWKrhRdAe @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2020
St. Louis’ inclusion on Morosi’s list of teams labeled as “strong candidates” for Lindor feels curious for a couple reasons. One is the presence of Paul DeJong, for whom the Cardinals have long expressed their excitement, as the incumbent shortstop in St. Louis. If there were any reason to think the team had privately wavered in its commitment to DeJong following a second straight September Houdini act by the 27-year-old, this factor might not loom so large. But it seems unlikely the Cardinals have soured on DeJong, especially given John Mozeliak’s recent comments urging patience for individuals who played through a COVID diagnosis this season, as DeJong did.
The primary reason a run at Lindor seems doubtful for the Cardinals this winter is the way it would impact the payroll. The Cardinals appear destined to subtract from theirs rather than add to it. DeJong’s contract is a benefit for St. Louis, as he’s scheduled to earn a reasonable $19.5 million combined from 2021 to 2023. Lindor is due $17.5 million for 2021 alone, before he becomes a highly-regarded free agent in next winter’s class. Considering the financial constraints under which the team intends to operate this winter, I’d be surprised if the Cardinals considered the juice from one year with Lindor to be worth the squeeze of three years of DeJong.
The roster’s immediate future is cloudy for the Cardinals, as several core players with decades of combined experience in the St. Louis organization test the waters of free agency this winter. It’s a distinct possibility that Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Kolten Wong are all wearing different uniforms in 2021—none of which feature red birds perched atop gold bats.
Uncertain forecasts for future revenues in a COVID-world had the Cardinals front office bracing for impact when it informed Wong, now a two-time Gold Glove winner, that his 2021 team option would not be exercised. It’s the same reason the franchise’s iconic battery of Yadi and Waino are left to explore the free-agent market at present. A Cardinals organization so concerned over finances that it could allow these franchise legends to finish their careers elsewhere probably isn’t secretly plotting a $200 million contract offer for Lindor 12 months from now.
So while there’s no harm in a little trade rumor fun to give us something to talk about this winter, I’m not sure where St. Louis fits into the Lindor sweepstakes. Could the Cardinals pivot off three mainstays in Molina, Wainwright and Wong—while also trading away DeJong, a player they like whose contract is favorable—all to clear the space for one year of a shiny new star?
Anything’s possible in 2020, but holding one’s breath for what would amount to a series of very un-Cardinals-like decisions in order to bring Lindor to St. Louis is, well, not recommended.
