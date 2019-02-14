SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two suspects who were captured on surveillance video when they stole guns from a Rural King store in Swansea, Illinois.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said two suspects wearing masks smashed the glass front doors of the store and walked into the area of the store with guns.
The two then smashed the glass display cases, took 23 pistols, three long rifles and live ammo. Police said the suspects then left.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone that has information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts can call CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.