COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Cottleville is asking St. Charles County neighbors to help each other.
The city said it is collecting supplies. It is asking for items such as shovels, rubber boots, blankets and scrub brushes.
All items can be dropped off at city hall.
The city is also accepting cash donations. Checks are supposed to be made payable to the Cottleville/Weldon Spring Rotary Club.
