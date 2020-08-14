ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The annual Fill the Boot fundraiser is going virtual in Cottleville.
For more than 60 years, firefighters have been filling the boot with funds on street corners and at businesses.
The money raised helps children born with muscular dystrophy.
At last check, the funds were at nearly $12,000. The goal is $20,000. You can donate here.
