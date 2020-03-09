New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday endorsed Joe Biden for president, the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president.
"The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won't only win - he'll show there's more that unites us than divides us," Booker tweeted.
"He'll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe."
Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."
Booker's decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
