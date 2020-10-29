PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A corrections officer was attacked by an inmate who had hid in a closet at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, officials said Thursday.
The attack, which happened Wednesday afternoon, occurred as the officer was conducting a security check. The inmate attacked the guard, then pulled him into the closet.
A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections said a second officer heard the attack and called for back-up. The offender, who was not named, fled the area. He was later apprehended and at no time escaped from the confines of the prison.
The officer was rushed to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.
