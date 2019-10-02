ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Nestled in the Central West End, a new pop-up bar is going to get a little spooky.
Thanks to a trio of popular St. Louis restaurants, a new ghoulish glam bar named the Corpse Reviver at the Hideout will be a haunted den to enjoy cocktails. The pop-up bar is charity-focused and $1 for every cocktail will be donated to the ACLU of Missouri.
Yellowbelly co-owner Tim Wiggins and his team have been working on developing the menu for a few months. He states, “It will be over-the-top. You’ve seen these pop-up bar experience for other holidays, but we want to celebrate all things spooky and cool for the Halloween season.”
Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and the bar will be 6 p.m. until midnight.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.