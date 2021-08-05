ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A corpse flower is starting to bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
The morning of Aug. 5, the garden reported that Octavia was starting to bloom! Corpse flower blooms generally last for 24 to 36 hours.
Octavia last bloomed in 2017. In 2019, she grew to a Garden-record 93 inches tall but failed to bloom.
The smell of a corpse flower, which has been compared to decaying flesh, helps them to attract pollinators. Previously, the garden has offered nighttime viewing hours for visitors to see, and smell, the bloom, but this year the flower will only be on display during regular garden hours in the Climatron.
The garden has a livestream of the flower for those who want to watch along as the flower attempts to bloom. Click here to view the live feed.
