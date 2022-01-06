Justin King

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported in a Facebook post that Justin King, 28, was shot and killed in the 8800 block of North Service Road in Bourbon, Missouri on Nov. 3. 

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo.  (KMOV.com) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office confirmed a coroner's inquest will happen Tuesday in the shooting death of a black and Filipino Bourbon man.

It's been more than two months since Crawford County authorities initially reported a man was justified in the shooting death of a neighbor at a Bourbon trailer park.

Authorities reported that Justin King's neighbor shot and killed him in self-defense. Local Missouri chapters of the NAACP and King's family held a press conference demanding charges be filed in the death.

Now a coroner's inquest will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Lakewood Trailer Park manager Lesa Stiller said she heard the gunshots that killed Justin King Nov. 3.

Lawyers with the King family say the inquest is an investigation where six county residents will examine evidence to help the coroner determine the manner of death.

"It seems to me it's kind of like a cop out," John King told News 4." Instead of prosecuting this guy. Many of the neighbors saw it. So, I don't understand why the rhyme or reason why they want to do a coroner's inquest."

The Crawford County prosecuting attorney told News 4 the outcome of the inquest will factor into the decision to file charges.

