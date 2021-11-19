Shortly before 6 a.m. firefighters were called to a home on Nolte Place near Washington Avenue. A woman was found at the foot of a bed alongside a dog. Authorities believe she may have succumbed to smoke inhalation.

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead after a house fire in Alton Thursday morning.

Drone 4 over a house fire in Alton

Drone 4 was over a home fire on Nolte Place in Alton Thursday morning.

The home on Nolte Place near Washington Avenue was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly before 6 a.m.  A woman, later identified as LaDon Mick, was found at the foot of a bed alongside a dog. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported preliminary autopsy reports show the 63-year-old suffered smoke inhalation.

There are no suspicious circumstances, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Alton Fire Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office. 

