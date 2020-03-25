ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Here is a list of the COVID-19 testing sites in the St. Louis metro area.
Remember you need to be screened before you can be tested at these sites.
Testing requirements in St. Louis County have also loosened, they are no longer based on whether someone recently traveled and are based on symptoms.
- Close contact of a COVID patient WITH symptoms.
- High risk (age or underlying medical condition) WITH symptoms.
- Hospitalized WITH symptoms.
Missouri
St. Louis County
Chesterfield Mercy Virtual Care Center at 15740 S Outer Forty Road. Before getting a test, you need to call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500.
St. Luke’s Hospital in the parking lot between the Mr. and Mrs. Theodore P. Desloge, Jr. Outpatient Center, Building B and St. Luke’s Resource Center, which is across Highway 141 from the main hospital campus. It will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. every weekday. Patients are asked to call ahead by dialing 314-966-9107 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or by going to stlukes-stl.com.
St. Louis City
BJC Cortex corridor in Central West End. The site is available to those who are referred by BJC providers after completion of the CDC's pre-screening guidelines.
Jefferson County
Mercy will have testing at the Hillsboro Community Civic Club at 10349 Business 21, Hillsboro, MO, 63050. It will open on Wednesday, March 25 at 2 p.m. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.
Washington County
Mercy has opened a testing site at the Washington Fairgrounds at 6 Fairgrounds Rd., Washington, MO, 63090. The site will be near the Mercy First Aid Building and the Motorsports Arena. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.
Illinois
Swansea
The St. Clair Health Department opened a testing site at the former Siteman Cancer Center located at 4000 North Illinois Lane. People with symptoms must complete a pre-screening process with their physician and health department. That paperwork is required upon entering the drive-through collection site. The site is open from noon to 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon
SSM Health has a drive-thru site open in Mount Vernon. You either need to be referred by SSM Health or you can go through virtual screening here.
Centralia
SSM Health has a drive-thru site in Centralia. You either need to be referred by SSM Health or you can go through virtual screening here.
---------------------------------
BJC has said they are looking into opening more testing sites in north St. Louis County and the Metro East.
A South County Mercy drive-thru site is on hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.