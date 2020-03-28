You want a coronavirus test -- here's why your doctor probably won't give you one

A close up of a test kit for testing for the coronavirus, Covid-19 is seen at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts on March 18, 2020. Across the United States, physicians are relaying the message: Not everyone who wants a test will get a test.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The Missouri Health Department is expediting coronavirus testing and test results for those working on the front lines to protect residents.

First responders and health professionals can process their test through Missouri State Public Health Laboratory at faster pace to ensure they are healthy and to allow them to remain on the job. The lab can give results within 24 hours of receiving it.

Testing is not available for people who are asymptomatic but for first responders who meet the following criteria:

  • Close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient
  • Symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath

Those who meet the criteria can have their health care provider call the COVID-19 24-hour testing hotline at 877-435-8411.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.