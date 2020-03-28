ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The Missouri Health Department is expediting coronavirus testing and test results for those working on the front lines to protect residents.
First responders and health professionals can process their test through Missouri State Public Health Laboratory at faster pace to ensure they are healthy and to allow them to remain on the job. The lab can give results within 24 hours of receiving it.
Testing is not available for people who are asymptomatic but for first responders who meet the following criteria:
- Close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient
- Symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath
Those who meet the criteria can have their health care provider call the COVID-19 24-hour testing hotline at 877-435-8411.
