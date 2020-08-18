ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson met with coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Tuesday.
Missouri is one of several states Dr. Birx is visiting as she has been urging states in the Midwest to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Birx participated in a roundtable discussion with cabinet members and community and state health officials at the Governor's Mansion.
"We need every American and everybody in Missouri to be wearing a mask and socially distancing," said Dr. Birx in a media briefing following the discussion.
In visits all over the country, Dr. Birx stressed the importance of not gathering with others even if you don't believe your family members or neighbors could have the virus.
"I can tell you across the United States that they do. And it doesn't matter if you're in a rural area or an urban area, they do and they don't know they're affected, and then spreading the virus to others," Birx said.
Birx reminded that the State of Missouri has counties with under 5 percent test positivity, unlike in Alabama, Mississippi in the parishes of Louisiana that have over 95 percent of their counties impacted.
Dr. Birx acknowledged the "boxing strategy" being used in nursing homes and care facilities by the Missouri Health Department to stop the spread of the virus. It includes comprehensive testing, isolating all infected people and locating all contacts of the infected people.
Last month, Dr. Birx warned St. Louis leaders and 10 other cities to take “aggressive” steps to mitigate their outbreaks due to an increase in positive tests.
The State of Missouri was also added to the White House's so-called "red zone" due to rising COVID-19 cases.
