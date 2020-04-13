CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus outbreak has effected the St. Louis area communities and businesses -- the Chesterfield Police Department is no different.
City of Chesterfield Mike Geisel confirms the city has proposed furloughing 15 police officers and four civilians in the department.
On Thursday, employees were furloughed employees but it is unclear how many other employees were effected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.