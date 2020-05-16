ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
SATURDAY, MAY 16
2:30 p.m.
Illinois recorded 2,088 new cases of COVID-19 and and 74 additional deaths. A total of 92,457 people in Illinois have tested positive for the virus, 4,129 have died.
2:05pm
The State of Missouri reported its largest increase in COVID-19 positive tests in more than a week, recording 219 new cases, the highest reported increase since May 7.
The state says 10,675 residents have tested positive for the virus, 589 have died.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.