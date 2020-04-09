Coronavirus Latest: Missouri releases race data on cases and deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
3:25 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services is providing racial data on COVID-19 cases and deaths for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state. According to the department, 33% of cases are among white people; 25% among black people; 4% among multi-racial people; 2% are listed under other and the race of 36% of those with the virus is unknown.
From the 87 people who have died in the sate so far, 47% are white; 18% are black; 3% are multi-racial and 32% are under other and unknown.
3:00 p.m.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all public and charter schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the academic year. Parson said the order comes with an exceptions for nutrition and child care services.
Online learning will continue through the end of the school year. Read more here.
2:40 p.m.
Illinois added 1,344 new cases Thursday and 66 deaths. Total COVID-19 in the state have reached 16,422 and 528 people have died.
8:00 a.m.
St. Louis County reported two new deaths from COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The county, Missouri's hardest-hit by the virus, now has recorded 28 deaths and more than 1300 cases.
No other information was made available.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
5:45 p.m.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported four additional staff members from CenterPointe Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total to 24. Officials said one former patient and two current patients also have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
4:45 p.m.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced two new employees at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in the county have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of infected employees to 10. To date, 42 residents tested positive with COVID-19 and five residents have died from the virus. Read more here.
3:05 a.m.
Dr. Alex Garza, who is spearheading St. Louis' coronavirus task force, said the committee is working to provide more information about numbers of patients who have recovered from COVID.
While full information was not yet available, he did say yesterday alone more than 40 COVID patients left area hospitals, recovered from their battles with the disease.
As more recovery data is made available, News 4 will report those numbers.
2:49 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services announced 60 new cases Wednesday, raising the total to 3,565.
84 people have died in Missouri, 55 in the counties in News 4 viewing area.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|4
|0
|Franklin
|65
|3
|Gasconade
|2
|0
|Iron
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|101
|2
|Lincoln
|25
|1
|Phelps
|1
|0
|Pike
|5
|0
|St. Charles
|317
|11
|St. Francois
|19
|1
|St. Louis City
|514
|12
|St. Louis County
|1337
|28
|Ste Genevieve
|6
|1
|Warren
|13
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
2:46 p.m.
Illinois reported 1,523 new cases Wednesday and an additional 79 deaths.
Both numbers are record highs for the state, but leaders of the state did point out the rate of growth has slowed day-to-day, a slight glimmer of hope
In total, 15,078 people have tested positive in the state. They have reported 463 deaths.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|4
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Clay
|0
|0
|Clinton
|31
|0
|Fayette
|7
|0
|Greene
|0
|0
|Jersey
|5
|0
|Macoupin
|12
|0
|Madison
|99
|2
|Marion
|10
|0
|Monroe
|35
|1
|Montgomery
|6
|1
|Randolph
|34
|0
|St. Clair
|144
|8
|Washington
|2
|0
11:30 a.m.
An employee at the Schnucks in Ladue has tested positive for COVID-19, the store announced in an email to customers.
Schnucks learned the employee tested positive for the virus Tuesday night. The employee had not been to work since April 2 and is now quarantined at home.
"Upon learning of the diagnosis, we immediately took steps at the store to disinfect and perform an extensive deep cleaning. We also called in a third-party vendor who specializes in such cleaning. We will also these measures for any future positive cases at our store," the store said.
The store is now open to customers after the deep cleaning.
10:58 a.m.
According to the Franklin County Health Department said there are 34 positive cases reported at the Grandview Nursing Home in Washington, Mo.
As of Wednesday, 62 positive cases have been recorded in the county. Eight of those patients have recovered from the virus.
8:00 a.m.
A total of 26 people have passed away from COVID-19 in St. Louis County as two new more deaths were reported.
Tuesday marked one month since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
7:00 p.m.
Bi-State Development officials announced Tuesday that one of their employees died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
There was no further information released on the individual.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of our own Bi-State Development team members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impacts of this horrible disease are devastating and today’s loss is a stark reminder of the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities," spokesperson Patti Beck said in a release.
Fourteen Bi-State Development employees across six different locations have tested positive for COVID-19. In response, anyone who had close contact with them was identified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the facilities and areas where potential exposure occurred have been sanitized and disinfected using CDC guidelines.
6:15 p.m.
Two more St. Louis City residents have died from COVID-19, health officials said on Tuesday. Both residents were women's in their 80s.
A total of 12 city residents have died from COVID-19. 476 have tested positive foe the virus.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
