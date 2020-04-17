Coronavirus Latest: Illinois sees largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
2:40 p.m.
Illinois has seen its largest increase in COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 1,842. Officials also announced 62 more deaths. 27,575 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 1,134 have died.
2:30 p.m.
All schools in Illinois will be closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday.
Prtizker had previously announced that schools would be closed in Illinois through April 30.
8:30 a.m.
St. Louis County is reporting four more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total deaths to 70. St. Louis County also surpassed the 2,000 mark in coronavirus cases. The total is 2,054.
County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday that he has extended the stay-at-home order indefinitely and will re-evaluate the situation in mid-May.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
2:45 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 125 new deaths on Thursday. Total cases in the state reached 25,733 and 1,072 people have died in the state since the beginning of the outbreak. Click here to see News 4's tracking of cases by county on both sides of the river.
2:30 p.m.
St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced St. Louis City's stay-at-home order will remain in effect indefinitely. Krewson said they will evaluate the order in mid-May.
The St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force estimated that our region will hit its peak on April 25.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
2:15 p.m.
Illinois announced 1,346 new cases Wednesday and an additional 80 deaths.
Illinois has reported 948 deaths across the state, but state officials said while numbers continue to grow, they continue to see a bend in the curve of cases.
2:18 p.m.
The State of Missouri announced 209 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 14 new deaths.
Ten of those deaths were in St. Louis County, the state said, bringing the total to 63.
10:30 a.m.
Government officials in Franklin County announced Wednesday they are putting together a plan to re-open restaurants and personal care businesses if Gov. Mike Parson does not extend his statewide stay-at-home order.
Currently, Missouri's stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 24th, and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the plan to re-open would begin as soon as the next day.
"There will be controlled measures in place such as lesser capacities allowed, protective measures, and spacing requirements. All of these measures are currently being discussed and considered by the Commissioners and local health officials," Brinker said.
8:30 a.m.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced five more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 58.
He also said the county now has more than 1,800 cases.
Page said that 70-80% of the coronavirus cases are passed within households.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
10:20 p.m.
A North County Police Cooperative officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized. The department says they have protocols in place to make sure residents and other officers are safe.
7:30 p.m.
A second employee of the St. Louis County Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.
Police say they believe the employee did not contract the virus while at work and did not have any contact with the public.
Potential contaminated areas have been disinfected and cleaned, police say.
6:10 p.m.
Two more St. Louis City residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 26. Both residents were men in their 80s.
A total of 723 city residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
4:20 p.m.
St. Charles County announced they had reached 400 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as two new deaths.
The County now has 16 deaths due to the virus, trailing only St. Louis City (24) and St. Louis County (53) in the State of Missouri.
Their 398 cases also trails only those two areas.
3:10 p.m.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri now stands at 4,721. At least 142 have died as of Tuesday.
2:40 p.m.
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the Metro East. Illinois officials say a woman in her 80s and another in her 90s died from the virus in Monroe County.
The state announced 1,222 more cases and 74 additional deaths on Tuesday. 23,247 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 868 have died.
A Clay County, Illinois woman is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The woman, who is in her 20s, had no known exposure to the virus. Health officials said that indicates the virus is likely circulating in the community.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
7:35 p.m.
Five more St. Louis City residents have died from COVID-19, health officials announced Monday.
Three of the residents were in their 80s, one was in their in 70s and another was in their 60s.
A total of 24 St. Louis City residents have died from COVID-19; 706 have tested positive.
6:15 p.m.
Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles has reported that 60 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 12 employees.
Earlier Monday it was reported that the facility reported its ninth death, a woman in her 90s.
Four residents are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. And 30 residents have tested negative.
The 12 employees are quarantined in their homes.
They are awaiting test results from five more residents.
5:00 p.m.
Several more deaths have been reported in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
St. Louis County reported eight more deaths bringing the county's total to 50. There are 1,687 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, accounting for nearly 40% of the state's positive cases.
The county's 14th death is a patient at Frontier Health and Rehab in St. Charles. The health department said the death is a woman in her 90s. Overall, there are 385 positive tests in St. Charles County.
4:45 p.m.
Mayor Lyda Krewson has asked the Board of Election Commissioners to reschedule May 19th special election to fill two Board of Aldermen vacancies.
In the letter, Krewson said she doesn't expect the stay-at-home order to be lifted before May 19.
The election is looking to elect aldermen for Wards 4 and 12.
3:45 p.m.
St. Clair County officials say another resident has died from COVID-19. A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions is the 10th person to pass away from the virus.
A total of 202 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
3:00 p.m.
Dr. Alex Garza, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, provided updated number for those currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of hospitalizations went up from Sunday, from 607 to 634. However, those admitted to the ICU has dropped from 211 to 189. There are also two less people on ventilators.
Dr. Garza said since the task force began tracking cases a week ago, they've seen a 35 percent increase in cases.
"We're definitely still on the rising side of the curve," Dr. Garza said.
2:30 p.m.
Illinois announced 1,173 news cases of COVID-19 and 74 more deaths.
So far in Illinois, 22,025 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 794 have died.
In Missouri, there are 228 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,388. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting four new deaths. In total, 117 Missourians have died from the coronavirus.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a press conference Monday that he is considering extending the stay-at-home order, which expires April 24. He said that decision should be coming in the next few days.
8:30 a.m.
During his first COVID-19 briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page touched on several hot topics such as testing kits and the county's stay-at-home order.
Page said they are investing several million dollars into more testing kits. The tests run about $25 each. St. Louis County is eligible for $175 million in federal aid and will begin exploring options shortly.
"St. Louis County is prepared to purchase several million dollars worth of tests in the coming weeks to supplement what's happening. We don't expect those to all arrive within the week, we expect them to be rolled in and staged over time and we'll be competing with other parts of the country to purchase those as our country ramps up production of supplies," Page said.
When asked about extending the stay-at-home order, Page said it would likely be extended until mid-May. He mentioned the final decision on the extension will be made later this week.
"I would expect that we would talk about extension with the order but what time and what date. I don’t know," Page said.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
7:15 p.m.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new deaths caused by COVID-19 complications. Officials said a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s have died, raising the total deaths in the city to 19. As of Sunday, 645 people in the city have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
6:00 p.m.
Officials with the Jefferson County Health Department said seven new people have tested positive for COVID-19. Six of them are residents of a long-term care facility in Festus. Read more here.
There are currently 124 residents infected with the novel coronavirus in the county. Three people have died so far. Health officials said four patients have recovered and 103 people have been released from monitoring.
3:00 p.m.
Thirty six more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from St. Louis-area hospitals, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced Sunday.
607 patients with COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, an increase of 15 from the day before; 211 are in the ICU, the same number as yesterday; 162 patients are on ventilators, an increase of five from yesterday.
2:30 p.m.
Illinois officials announced 1,672 new cases and 43 new deaths. The increase in cases is Illinois' highest to date, but Gov. JB Pritzker says that reflects more people being tested. More than 100,000 have been tested in the state so far.
So far in Illinois, 20,852 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 720 have died.
2:00 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total to 4,241. So far, 115 Missourians have died from the novel coronavirus.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
5:45 p.m.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total to 645 in the city. A little over 200 people are being monitored for the virus in the city.
4:40 p.m.
Two more residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have passed away from COVID-19. Health officials say a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s are the latest residents to die from the virus.
A total of six residents of the facility have died due to COVID-19, at least 55 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive.
A total of 13 St. Charles County residents have died from the coronavirus, 11 have tested positive.
3:10 p.m.
Forty-nine patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19 have were released from local hospitals Friday, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Saturday.
Dr. Alex Garza also said the number hospitalized continues to rise, adding he still expects the peak to arrive in 2-3 weeks.
3:05 p.m.
An employee at the pharmacy of the Walmart in Warrenton has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
Officials are asking anyone that visited the pharmacy between April 1-April 5 to watch for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days after your visit. If you display such symptoms, call a medical provider immediately, health officials say.
Officials say those who were only in other areas of the store should not worry about potential exposure.
Health officials are working to inform close contacts of the person who tested positive.
2:30 p.m.
Illinois is announcing that 1,293 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 more have died.
A total of 19,180 Illinoisans have contracted COVID-19; 677 have died.
2:00 p.m.
225 more Missourians have contracted COVID-19 and 13 more have passed away, health officials say.
A total of 4,024 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 109 have died.
1:00 p.m.
In Iron County, Mo., the first positive COVID-19 cases was reported.
10:00 a.m.
Fourteen new cases were reported in Franklin County. As of Saturday morning, there are a total of 83 positive cases with 13 people who have recovered from the virus.
8:45 a.m.
Officials in St. Louis County announced nine new deaths from the coronavirus Saturday. In total, there are 42 deaths, 29 new cases and a total of 1,524 cumulative cases reported in the area.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
7:30 p.m.
The St. Louis City Department of Health reported four new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total deaths to 17 in the city. Health officials also reported 29 new positive cases, raising the total to 594 patients infected with the novel coronavirus.
The four new victims to the virus are a Hispanic woman in her 50’s, a white man in his 90’s, an African American man in his 70’s and a woman in her 80’s (race information wasn't provided for the last patient).
"These new deaths show that no race is immune to this virus and we as a city must follow the executive orders put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19," health officials said in a statement.
The four new deaths in the city raise the total deaths in Missouri to 101.
7:00 p.m.
CenterPointe Hospital in St Charles is accepting new patients after it says it conducted a deep cleaning in patient care areas.
4 patients and 27 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital briefly stopped admissions as a results.
11:50 a.m.
A third Jefferson County residents has died from COVID-19, health officials announced.
The patient was a woman in her 90s. At least 101 Jefferson County residents have contracted with COVID-19.
10:00 a.m.
St. Louis County officials on Friday announced five new death from COVID-19. They are also reporting 77 new cases.
In total, St. Louis County has nearly 1,500 cases and 33 deaths.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
6:00 p.m.
St. Louis City reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, raising the total cases to 565 and total deaths to 13.
3:25 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services is providing racial data on COVID-19 cases and deaths for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state. According to the department, 33% of cases are among white people; 25% among black people; 4% among multi-racial people; 2% are listed under other and the race of 36% of those with the virus is unknown.
From the 87 people who have died in the sate so far, 47% are white; 18% are black; 3% are multi-racial and 32% are under other and unknown.
3:00 p.m.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all public and charter schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the academic year. Parson said the order comes with an exceptions for nutrition and child care services.
Online learning will continue through the end of the school year. Read more here.
2:40 p.m.
Illinois added 1,344 new cases Thursday and 66 deaths. Total COVID-19 in the state have reached 16,422 and 528 people have died.
8:00 a.m.
St. Louis County reported two new deaths from COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The county, Missouri's hardest-hit by the virus, now has recorded 28 deaths and more than 1300 cases.
No other information was made available.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
5:45 p.m.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported four additional staff members from CenterPointe Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total to 24. Officials said one former patient and two current patients also have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
4:45 p.m.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced two new employees at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in the county have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of infected employees to 10. To date, 42 residents tested positive with COVID-19 and five residents have died from the virus. Read more here.
3:05 a.m.
Dr. Alex Garza, who is spearheading St. Louis' coronavirus task force, said the committee is working to provide more information about numbers of patients who have recovered from COVID.
While full information was not yet available, he did say yesterday alone more than 40 COVID patients left area hospitals, recovered from their battles with the disease.
As more recovery data is made available, News 4 will report those numbers.
2:49 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services announced 60 new cases Wednesday, raising the total to 3,565.
84 people have died in Missouri, 55 in the counties in News 4 viewing area.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|6
|0
|Franklin
|91
|7
|Gasconade
|2
|0
|Iron
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|179
|4
|Lincoln
|45
|1
|Phelps
|1
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Reynolds
|2
|0
|St. Charles
|439
|17
|St. Francois
|24
|1
|St. Louis City
|766
|28
|St. Louis County
|2088
|66
|Ste Genevieve
|7
|1
|Warren
|18
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
2:46 p.m.
Illinois reported 1,523 new cases Wednesday and an additional 79 deaths.
Both numbers are record highs for the state, but leaders of the state did point out the rate of growth has slowed day-to-day, a slight glimmer of hope
In total, 15,078 people have tested positive in the state. They have reported 463 deaths.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Bond
|4
|1
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Clay
|1
|0
|Clinton
|42
|0
|Fayette
|12
|1
|Greene
|1
|0
|Jersey
|8
|0
|Macoupin
|18
|0
|Madison
|157
|5
|Marion
|17
|0
|Monroe
|52
|6
|Montgomery
|11
|1
|Randolph
|50
|1
|St. Clair
|254
|17
|Washington
|5
|0
11:30 a.m.
An employee at the Schnucks in Ladue has tested positive for COVID-19, the store announced in an email to customers.
Schnucks learned the employee tested positive for the virus Tuesday night. The employee had not been to work since April 2 and is now quarantined at home.
"Upon learning of the diagnosis, we immediately took steps at the store to disinfect and perform an extensive deep cleaning. We also called in a third-party vendor who specializes in such cleaning. We will also these measures for any future positive cases at our store," the store said.
The store is now open to customers after the deep cleaning.
10:58 a.m.
According to the Franklin County Health Department said there are 34 positive cases reported at the Grandview Nursing Home in Washington, Mo.
As of Wednesday, 62 positive cases have been recorded in the county. Eight of those patients have recovered from the virus.
8:00 a.m.
A total of 26 people have passed away from COVID-19 in St. Louis County as two new more deaths were reported.
Tuesday marked one month since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
7:00 p.m.
Bi-State Development officials announced Tuesday that one of their employees died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
There was no further information released on the individual.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of our own Bi-State Development team members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impacts of this horrible disease are devastating and today’s loss is a stark reminder of the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities," spokesperson Patti Beck said in a release.
Fourteen Bi-State Development employees across six different locations have tested positive for COVID-19. In response, anyone who had close contact with them was identified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the facilities and areas where potential exposure occurred have been sanitized and disinfected using CDC guidelines.
6:15 p.m.
Two more St. Louis City residents have died from COVID-19, health officials said on Tuesday. Both residents were women's in their 80s.
A total of 12 city residents have died from COVID-19. 476 have tested positive foe the virus.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
