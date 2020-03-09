ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bayer told its employees Sunday that an employee at the Creve Coeur site is being tested for coronavirus by the Missouri Department of Health.

Bayer sent the information in an email to employees. News 4 has reached out to Bayer for comment and is awaiting more information.

Following the first St. Louis County coronavirus patient's timeline A young Ladue woman was diagnosed with coronavirus Saturday, marking the first confirmed COVID-19 case in St. Louis County and the state of Missouri.

According to the email, the employee being tested has provided the names of people they came in contact with and sites they visited. Those people are being contacted and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. They’re also asked to keep Bayer informed if they start feeling symptoms.

Bayer said they are wiping down all common surfaces and “are being proactive and proceeding with caution by giving employees the option to not come into the office while we obtain additional direction from local health authorities.”

St. Louis coronavirus: Family breaks quarantine attending Villa father-daughter dance, prompting school closure The family of the St. Louis County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 broke quarantine and attended a father-daughter school dance Saturday evening at Villa Duchesne, County Executive Sam Page said.

St. Louis County officials, meanwhile, announced another news conference to take place Monday afternoon. News 4 will send a push alert when it begins on our news app. Download it here.

[RELATED: Family breaks coronavirus quarantine attending Villa father-daughter dance, prompting school closure]

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed this weekend when a 20-year-old girl tested positive after coming home from studying abroad in Italy.