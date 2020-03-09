Bayer-Monsanto

FILE - This Monday, May 23, 2016, file photo, shows the Bayer AG corporate logo displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bayer told its employees Sunday that an employee at the Creve Coeur site is being tested for coronavirus by the Missouri Department of Health.

Bayer sent the information in an email to employees. News 4 has reached out to Bayer for comment and is awaiting more information.

According to the email, the employee being tested has provided the names of people they came in contact with and sites they visited. Those people are being contacted and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. They’re also asked to keep Bayer informed if they start feeling symptoms.

Bayer said they are wiping down all common surfaces and “are being proactive and proceeding with caution by giving employees the option to not come into the office while we obtain additional direction from local health authorities.”

St. Louis County officials, meanwhile, announced another news conference to take place Monday afternoon. News 4 will send a push alert when it begins on our news app. Download it here.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed this weekend when a 20-year-old girl tested positive after coming home from studying abroad in Italy.

