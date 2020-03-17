ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A fifth person tested positive for coronavirus in St. Louis County as Missouri reported a total of 24 people have COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Officials with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the fifth patient is 20 to 30 years old and the case is travel-related.
The fourth patient tested positive on Tuesday, March 17. The patient is 60 to 70 years old. Officials said it's still unclear how the patient was exposed to the virus.
All tests conducted at Missouri State Laboratory will be considered confirmed positive as of March 14. Officials said the state lab is no longer required to send samples to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation.
The third St. Louis County resident tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus on Monday, March 16. The patient is 50-60 years old and the case is travel-related.
The news of the third St. Louis County patient came only minutes after St. Louis City announced its first positive COVID-19 case.
The first positive case in St. Louis County was confirmed and announced on March 7 and the second was confirmed on March 13.
For more information on the virus and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
