SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Thursday the Metro East will open its first drive-through COVID-19 testing center.
The site will be held at the former Siteman Cancer Center located at 4000 North Illinois Lane in Swansea, Illinois.
The drive-through will be opened by Memorial Hospital in cooperation with the St. Clair County Health Department.
People with symptoms must complete a pre-screening process with their physician and health department. That paperwork is required upon entering the drive-through collection site.
The drive-through will open Thursday at noon and will remain open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.