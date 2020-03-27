ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
9:40 a.m.
Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to assist with the state's COVID'19 response.
In a tweet, Parson said "Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.
“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”
9:30 a.m.
Lambert Airport spokesperson said there will be mandated special screenings for passengers coming in from highly affected cities.
