ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new report in the New England Journal of Medicine further details how coronavirus could raise the stroke risk for young adults.
There are five known cases in New York, and an indication the virus may increase clotting in some patients, causing strokes.
News 4 spoke Friday to Washington University neurologist Jin-Moo Lee, who said, “This clotting can affect many of the organs, including the kidney, the liver, the lungs, and it also includes the brain, so it’s not necessarily surprising that COVID-19 might lead to strokes.”
The signs of a stroke are facial drooping, weakness in one arm, and slurred speech.
Doctors say if you're experiencing those symptoms, go to the emergency room immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.