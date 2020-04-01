ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's the first of the month. Rent's due, now what?
The first of the month is a cause for concern for many Americans who are now living without a paycheck due to the coronavirus.
News 4 researched some actions that people can take. The biggest takeaway -- if you can't pay a bill, don't hide it and speak up. There are a lot of resources that can help.
In terms of rent, experts say you should reach out to your landlord and ask for leniency. As for a mortgage, many lenders have said they'll work with borrowers who are struggling.
Same goes for any debt you may have.
Many banks have said they're willing to make adjustments such as waiving fees or temporarily lowering interest rates.
The key here is to be proactive.
"You should let a landlord know if you owe rent and you can't make your rent. Most municipalities are making it really tough for landlords to charge and have banned eviction at this time," said Jill Schlesinger of CBS News.
As for those rules here locally, the state of Illinois has put a pause on evictions and the stay at home order in the city of St. Louis prohibits evictions.
Both Missouri and Illinois, utility companies cannot shut off service for non payment.
