(KMOV.com) - In two months, Caleb and Kate will be together in sickness and health, but its the global health concerns over the coronavirus that threw a wrench in their wedding plans.
"We started hearing about the coronavirus and thinking, 'Okay, hopefully nothing happens where we're going.' Sure enough, Venice is one of the worst hit spots," said Caleb Nelson.
Last week, they finally had to make the decision to cancel their dream honeymoon, a cruise through the Mediterranean, with stops in Italy, Greece and Croatia.
Royal Caribbean is giving the couple credit to go on a cruise in the next year. Thankfully, they had yet to book their flights.
Their wedding is scheduled for May 30 in St. Charles County. Now their concern turns to guest flying in for their special day.
"I think right now that's our main concern is a lot of the people we want there for our special day wont be able to come," said Kate Nelson.
Airlines are cutting back on domestic and international flights as demand declines due to coronavirus concerns. The CDC says the risk to fly remains low because of the way air is circulated and filtered on airplanes.
Lambert St. Louis Airport says they have not seen a decline but they are stepping up cleaning procedures, including using stronger products and adding more hand sanitizer around the terminals.
"I was deflated last week about this but we just talked, we got together and said, It's okay, we're still going to be together," said Nelson.
The couple says they will go on a road trip for their honeymoon and reschedule the dream cruise for next year.
