LOS ANGELES, CA. (CBS Newspath) -- Coronavirus concerns have forced the entertainment industry to delay and reimagine its biggest awards shows. The pandemic has also prompted changes to the rules of who is eligible for Hollywood's big prizes.
By this time last year, Hollywood's biggest red carpets had already been walked and the industry's top prizes handed out. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has upended every major awards show, forcing changes and delays. The Golden Globes moved from January to February, the Grammys from January to March, and the Oscars postponed its February ceremony to April, the latest they've ever been held.
"Everyone's trying to see how they can make this still entertaining, still live, and still exciting," says Variety magazine's Clayton Davis. He says the pandemic prompted changes to some awards could have lasting effects, especially when it comes to the rules. Take for instance the Academy Awards. With theaters shuttered throughout most of the country since last year, movies released exclusively to streaming services are eligible this year to take home Oscar gold. "By allowing films to debut on streaming platforms, that has really let the genie out of the bottle, and you can't put the genie back in after this year," Davis says.
Among the most visible changes this year is how the awards are handed out. Gone are the red carpets and live audiences. They have been replaced by mostly virtual events, some broadcast from more than one location.
This weekend's Golden Globes will feature two hosts from two different coasts, with Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. While both the Oscars and Grammys promise to have live entertainment and major star power, it's still unclear exactly what those shows will look like.
For awards shows that have seen audiences dwindling in recent years, getting viewers to tune in could prove to be the biggest challenge of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.