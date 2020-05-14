ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many cities in the St. Louis area have announced that public pools will remain closed this summer and summer camps won't be held because of safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
"We love offering the pool. It's a wonderful amenity for our community. But in the years where it's financially risky like this year it just doesn't seem feasible," said Kat Schien, parks and recreation director for the City of Manchester.
However, Schien said Manchester will be hosting summer camps. She said the camps won't be able to host as many children because of social distancing requirement and that demand is high. Enrollment already stands at 92%.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis will also be holding summer camps but instead of the usual 1,200 students who attend, the year the limit will be just 400 children. Parents and children are expected to see differences in the way the camp operates as soon as they arrive each morning.
"Now we'll have to engage those families in their cars to check to make sure that children don't have temperatures. There'll be questionnaires that families will have to respond to each day," said Boys and Girls Club president, Dr. Flint Fowler.
Fowler said steps will be taken to keep groups of students small and to avoid sharing equipment. But he said it won't be easy deciding which students are allowed to attend.
"Is it a first come first serve basis? Do you focus on certain age groups?" said Fowler.
In an unprecedented announcement Wednesday, the Greater St. Louis Council of The Boy Scouts said it was canceling traditional summer camp operations.
"I know camps that have been running over 100 years and I've never had to cancel a summer," said C.E.O. Ron Green.
The Boy Scouts suspended scouting activities 8 weeks ago. Green said the decision to cancel camping was tough but was made by evaluating the situation from a health and safety standpoint.
Green said the Boy Scouts will open many of its summer camp facilities to individual families for self-guided family camping and day trip activities. But reservations are required. More information can be found here.
The only pool News 4 could find that was currently open or scheduled to open, is the Warrenton Aquatic Center. The indoor facility is open for members only.
"We are welcoming people to come to the pool for fitness. We have two lap lanes available and we'll have one person in each walk lane swimming. We have a River Walk, where people can come and walk with the current. We're not allowing more than four people at a time within the current river," said aquatic center director, Lisa Kramer.
Kramer said anyone coming to the pool must wear a mask to enter the facility and upon arrival will have their temperature taken. The aquatic center said it was evaluating the possibility that children would be permitted to use the pool on a limited basis this summer, but no final decision has been made.
