ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you watched the Super Bowl Sunday night you probably saw the ad that's creating a huge brouhaha.
Anheuser Bush- InBev ran an ad touting their beer for not using corn syrup, and the Corn Growers Association, based in St. Louis County, is livid.
The group is asking for the company to pull the campaign, saying it vilifies the corn industry.
“They're tired of this. That was a gratuitous attack on the corn industry at a time when our folks are suffering disastrously low prices and I don't know what good it served,” said Jon Doggett, CEO of the NCGA.
AB-InBev released a statement saying it supports corn growers and only meant to point out the difference between Bud Light and other beers.
As for corn syrup itself, it doesn’t really matter healthwise when used in brewing.
“It's an issue that's been created that's not an issue,” said Jon Witty with the St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation. “It's a sugar that ultimately feeds the yeast and the yeast converts it to some flavor compounds and carbon dioxide.”
Essentially, corn syrup is consumed by the yeast during the brewing process and doesn’t pass on to the drinker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.