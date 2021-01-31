Cori Bush to hold virtual COVID-19 town hall meeting Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday to discuss the latest on COVID-19.
She will address the latest on the coronavirus vaccine and its distribution. Participants will get a chance to ask questions and express concerns. Participants will also be provided with resources on the virus and vaccine.
The virtual town hall will be on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Click here for the Zoom information.
