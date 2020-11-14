(CBS News) --- Missouri Representative-elect Cori Bush made her debut in Congress on Friday but said her Republican colleagues called her "Breonna," assuming that was her name because she was wearing a mask with Breonna Taylor's name on it. Taylor, 26, was killed by Kentucky police in March in a case that fueled nationwide protests against police brutality.
"A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that's my name. It hurts. But I'm glad they'll come to know her name & story because of my presence here," Bush tweeted. "Breonna must be central to our work in Congress."
I am Breonna Taylor as far as I could be a Black woman murdered in my bed tonight. But I am not Breonna Taylor. She was murdered and still has not received the justice she deserves. pic.twitter.com/nL9S8M9quT— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 14, 2020
Bush, a progressive Democrat and activist, became Missouri's first Black congresswoman earlier this month, successfully defeating Republican Anthony Rogers to represent the state's first congressional district. Bush, 44, first made waves by leading protests in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown.
