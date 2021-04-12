ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush will accompany St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to encourage residents to get vaccinated during a joint news conference Monday morning.

The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the duo is expected to also touch on evictions and rental assistance.

In late March, the county opened a call center to help residents in fear of being evicted. During the pandemic more than 500 evictions were postponed, as both the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services said evictions during the outbreak would create a health crisis.

