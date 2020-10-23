ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Democratic congressional candidate Cori Bush is responding after her tweet sparked a strong response from her critics.

Bush, who recently defeated long-time congressman Lacy Clay in the primary in August, tweeted "If you're having a bad day, just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon."

The tweet drew attention from both sides of the political aisle. Many local leaders such as Mayor Lyda Krewson condemed the tweet. 

When asked about the candidate's comments, Gov. Mike Parson said Bush's statement was irresponsible and unpatriotic. 

"These comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable and should be denounced by every elected official." he said. "It shouldn't matter whether you are a Democrat or Republican, in Missouri and in our nation, we support our military and our law enforcement. Make no mistake — defunding the Pentagon means defunding the military. As a U.S. Army veteran, this is personal to me."

Parson then tried linked Bush to his challenger Nicole Galloway, who supported Bush by calling their vision wrong and not the "new way".

Galloway fired back at Parson's comment shortly after.

During a protest outside of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, Bush responded to her critics. 

"I know people get up in arms when we say defund. The whole point is 'Why do we have to beg for food and beg for clean water and for health care?'," she said.

Bush also posted a thread on Twitter further explaining her previous tweet.

