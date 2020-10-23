ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Democratic congressional candidate Cori Bush is responding after her tweet sparked a strong response from her critics.
Bush, who recently defeated long-time congressman Lacy Clay in the primary in August, tweeted "If you're having a bad day, just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon."
The tweet drew attention from both sides of the political aisle. Many local leaders such as Mayor Lyda Krewson condemed the tweet.
Yes, we always need more funding for education, health care & other important services. But I don’t believe it should come at the expense of our armed forces who, among other things, provide geospatial intelligence to keep us safe. I don’t support defunding the Pentagon.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) October 21, 2020
When asked about the candidate's comments, Gov. Mike Parson said Bush's statement was irresponsible and unpatriotic.
"These comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable and should be denounced by every elected official." he said. "It shouldn't matter whether you are a Democrat or Republican, in Missouri and in our nation, we support our military and our law enforcement. Make no mistake — defunding the Pentagon means defunding the military. As a U.S. Army veteran, this is personal to me."
Parson then tried linked Bush to his challenger Nicole Galloway, who supported Bush by calling their vision wrong and not the "new way".
Galloway fired back at Parson's comment shortly after.
I don’t support defunding the Pentagon and Gov. Parson knows it. The Governor’s attacks on me are a distraction from his own failure on COVID-19, healthcare, and the economy. I’ve always supported our veterans and it will be an honor to lead Missouri’s National Guard as governor.— Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) October 22, 2020
During a protest outside of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, Bush responded to her critics.
"I know people get up in arms when we say defund. The whole point is 'Why do we have to beg for food and beg for clean water and for health care?'," she said.
Bush also posted a thread on Twitter further explaining her previous tweet.
Militarization makes up 64% of our federal budget.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 21, 2020
Medicare & Health are 6%. Education is 5%. Social Security, Unemployment, and Labor together are 3%.
Ignorance is thinking those priorities keep our families safe.
The Department of Defense has never passed an independent audit, yet we continue to give them money unchecked.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 21, 2020
Ignorance is the Trump administration *INCREASING* the Pentagon budget by more than $100 billion since he was elected.
.@BernieSanders and @EdMarkey proposed a 10% cut on the Pentagon budget to use to fund health care, housing, childcare and educational opportunities for cities and towns experiencing a poverty rate of 25% or more.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 21, 2020
Ignorance is blocking this bill knowing it would save lives.
Yes I want to change our priorities. We can fund Medicare for All, guarantee housing, and enact a Green New Deal. We can make sure no veteran goes unhoused or without care. We can have a government that actually works for us.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 21, 2020
At least 3 generations of my family have served this country in the military. My father’s been a public servant his entire life.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 21, 2020
I’m going to Congress to build a country they’ll be proud of.
