ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush has scored a six-figure book deal. The nurse and activist reported the book project in a recent financial disclosure.
According to the document, the book will be titled “The Cori Chronicles”.
Bush could earn as much as $100,000 as an advance. The advance was reviewed and approved by the House Committee on Ethics.
