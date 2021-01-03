ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, Cori Bush was sworn in as the representative of Missouri's 1st Congressional District, making history as the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
"Overjoyed, excited, nervous, happy, overwhelmed, and honored all at the same time," said Bush, as she described her feelings just hours before being sworn-in.
She recognizes the historic significance of holding this position.
"What it means to me, is finally regular people in our community have a voice and not that I know it all, but that I'll be listening to it all," said Bush.
The freshman congresswoman made a name for herself as a vocal advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as supporting defunding the police. The topic has been controversial across the country but especially in St. Louis, after a staggering 262 homicides in the city in 2020.
"Funding does not making policing better," said Bush. 'We want to defund because there is an overfunding of our police and an underfunding of our social programs. We are not saying there will not be a 911. That's a lie. We are not saying that. We are not saying police will not have their salaries. They will. We are just saying you won't have extra money to buy tear gas, and skunk spray and bear spray, and a stockpile of swat gear. That's what we're talking about," said Bush.
Bush is taking office just before Congress votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory and she has a message for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who is pledging to oppose the election results.
"Turn your focus around because what you're trying to do actually, it can be considered treasonous, number one, and number two, it can also look like you don't have the heart of the community where you are supposed to serve and represent. What you have is a desire to go higher in office," said Bush.
Bush said her first priority in office will be pandemic relief and pledges to push for recurring payments of $2,000 payments a month.
