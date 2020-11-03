ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In July, Cori Bush was viewed as a long shot to unseat an entrenched incumbent; only five months later, she is heading to Capitol Hill.
Bush easily defeated Republican Anthony Rogers Tuesday to become the Congresswoman for Missouri’s 1st District.
"This is a night to remember," Bush said after the call was made, addressing her supporters. "Thank you for showing up. It's one thing to support on paper and social media and it's another by showing up. I thank every single one of you that stood by me."
The first district is composed of the entirety of St. Louis City, most of North County, and mid and inner ring suburbs such as Clayton, University City and Maplewood. It is the safest Democratic seat in Missouri.
Bush, a progressive activist, tried unseating Clay in 2018 but didn’t have the money or name recognition to spark a legitimate challenge, losing by 20 percent. She was able to pull out the victory winning 49%-46% in August's primary.
The seat had been held by a member of the Clay family since 1969, when Clay’s father Bill was first elected. The younger Clay won the seat in 2000.
