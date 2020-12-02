WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush joined the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night to talk about the advice she recieved from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
Bush has been very vocal about overcoming any obstacle that enters her path. Just like Ocasio-Cortez, she detailed how to dress for success on a limited budget.
"I’m sure that some people think it’s not appropriate for a congresswoman-elect to be shopping in thrift stores," Bush tweeted late Novemeber. "But I don’t come from generational wealth. I don’t come from money. So I have to do what I have to do, and I’m not ashamed of that."
Bush's other future colleagues, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) also dished out tips on how to dress the part without spending a fortune.
The St. Louis native also steered the conversation to how hard the pandemic is affecting the St. Louis region.
