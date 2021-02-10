ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's freshman U.S. representative said she wants full transparency when it comes to the investigation of the rebellion at the St. Louis City jail. Cori Bush said she couldn't believe what she saw on social media and the news when 115 inmates busted out of their cells on Saturday.

The detainees took over the fourth floor of the St. Louis City Justice Center and activists said people incarcerated there are dealing with poor nutrition, lack of COVID-19 measures and more. Bush said her office received calls from family members of people detained in the jail.

"They have all said that the conditions are not great ... It's from food, people getting one meal a day which could be a sandwich. The temperature inside the facility not being warm enough," Bush said. "So just so many different things and we have to get to the bottom of it."

Bush released this statement after Saturday's incident:

I am calling for complete transparency and accountability from the city of St. Louis. Officials must publicly disclose the city’s COVID-19 testing protocols, case rate and hospitalization data, vaccination plans, use of solitary confinement, and transfer procedures for its local jails. Additionally, following two previous uprisings at CJC, our community needs information about any actions taken to address concerns raised by people in detention, some of whom are simply being held because they cannot afford bail.

Task force to look into Justice Center disturbance A new corrections task force was announced Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, two days after a disturbance at the City Justice Center. The task force, which will be led by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, will look into complaints from the detainees at the Justice Center, and investigate how it got out of control.

St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office is investigating the revolt. "This is not just investigation into certain individuals. We want people to feel comfortable to come forward so people can come forward so we can look into everything aspect of what happened at the Justice Center and what led up to the incidents that happened that weekend," Gardner said.

