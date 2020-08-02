ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the second consecutive election, Congressman Lacy Clay and Cory Bush will be facing off in the Democratic primary for Missouri's First Congressional District.
Clay defeated Bush in 2018, but Bush is making another attempt to unseat him. Clay was first elected in 2000.
Bush said she is running on a promise of progress. She says it is time for someone who understand the issues the St. Louisans face to represent them in Washington DC.
"I have lived unhoused with two babies, I've worked on the minimum wage, I've been unemployed," Bush said.
In the shadow of civil rights protests, both candidates agree ending systemic racism in America is a multi-pronged approach, with each facet centered around attacking poverty and providing opportunity.
"When I talk about canceling student debt and making state colleges and trade schools free, it would take the burden off us," Bush said.
"My message to local superintendents is we have to graduate kids to put them on a career path. They have to graduate from 12th grade with a skill set that makes them marketable," Clay said.
On the topic of police brutality and black people being killed or hurt at the hand of officers, Clay and Bush say its about better training and moving money elsewhere.
"It's not saying the police won't be funded, it's saying we don't need money for rubber bullets," said Bush.
Clay added that there is a need for legislation, such as the "George Floyd Justice and Policing Act." which he helped write and pass out of the House.
"In that legislation, we eliminate no knock warrants, we outlaw chokeholds, change the model of training, teach them how to de-escalate conflicts in the African American communities," said Clay.
The bill is currently sitting in the Senate.
Clay has been a Congressman for 20 years and is touting what he as done in that time, such as removal of radioactive waste from the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton.
"Because of my role on the environmental committee and my role in this community throughout my 20 years in Congress, I can point to where we have pushed for environmental justice in north St. Louis to clean up toxic sites," Clay said.
Crime in St. Louis City is up 35 percent compared to 2019. Bush said officials should be empowering crime-ridden communities with resources, from health care to education.
"This country has moved billions out of the federal education system and put it into the private prison industry. Let's defund that. We're already over incarcerating and under educating," Bush said.
Clay said he agrees that funding community services is important and adds that there should be funding for witness protection programs and tougher gun laws.
"That's why I have introduced legislation at the federal level to allow local governments to pass their own firearms legislation," said Clay.
The primary will be held on Tuesday, August 4. The winner will be heavily favored to win the general election in November.
