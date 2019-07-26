ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Cora Faith Walker will join St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration.
Friday, Walker resigned from her position as a State Representative and announced she was joining the Page administration as Director of Policy.
“Cora’s policy record is marked by collaboration and building a consensus with diverse colleagues,” County Executive Page said. “She will play a big role as we address the many challenges our region faces like crime and public safety, restoring trust in County government, and improving the business climate.”
Walker previously worked as a faculty member at St. Louis University School of Law and in policy at the Missouri Foundation for Health. While a State Representative she reportedly worked to extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant women, increase funding for community health workers and provide tax credits for diaper bank donations.
“Representing the people of St. Louis County in Jefferson City has been rewarding and I’m grateful that residents trusted me to serve them,” Walker said. “But local government has so much more potential to improve the lives of our residents. Sam Page is tackling our region’s biggest problems, and I’m excited to join his administration.”
Walker, who has a master’s degree in public health from Washington University and a law degree from St. Louis University, will begin her new position on Monday, July 29.
