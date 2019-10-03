ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local high student school is getting some special recognition - from the White House.
Emma Herr, a senior at Cor Jesu, received a presidential award, in part because of her musical talents.
Herr received the President's Volunteer Service Award, for logging 250 hours of volunteer service in a 12-month span.
She got those hours by:
- Giving 5-hours of her time every week performing music at Sunday Masses
- Works as a teacher's assistant
- Works as a teen retreat leader
- Took part in her school's mission trip to Appalachia
The Presidential Volunteer Service Award was established in 2003, in connection with the Points of Light volunteer program.
Congratulations, Emma!
