ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A west St. Louis business owner is disheartened after thieves caused damage over just a couple hundred bucks.
Jackson Pianos on the 4300 block of Olive suffered thousand of dollars in damages after thieves climbed the roof, ripped apart the air conditioning units and stole the cooper wiring.
"I climbed up and saw three units that looked like they'd been hit by missile launchers. There were just parts everywhere...where they'd just scurried off," said owner Joe Jackson.
Jackson said it's not the damage that's creating problems, but he had to move all the pianos he was repairing because of their sensitivity to temperature.
