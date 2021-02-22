BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Copper thieves are being blamed for an explosion in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
According to investigators at the scene, an explosion and fire occurred at a home in the 1100 block of Addison Drive around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Officials told News 4 thieves were trying to take copper from the home, which then caused a small explosion and fire.
Following the explosion, the home had broken windows and damage to the handrail leading up to the front door. No one was living in the home at the time, officials said.
Firefighters, police officers and a crew from Spire were at the scene just before 7 a.m.
