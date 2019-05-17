ST. LOUIS CO. (KMOV.com) -- Your Friday morning drive may have looked strange because police officers were sitting on rooftops of local donut shops.
They were there for the annual Special Olympics fundraisers. Special Olympics of Missouri and Illinois teamed up with Dunkin’ and police departments to collect donations for the law enforcement torch run to benefit Special Olympics.
If you donate $10 or more you’ll get a free travel mug. The promotion lasts from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.
Special Olympics believes through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities.
Missouri Participating Dunkin’ stores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.