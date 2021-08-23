GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East police department is using their community room as a cooling center as temperatures climb this week.
The Glen Carbon Police Department’s Community Room, located at 149 N. Main, will be open as a cooling shelter for residents from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25. During that timeframe, a heat advisory will be in effect and heat index values will reach into the triple digits.
Those using the cooling center will be encouraged to wear masks if not vaccinated against COVID-19. Social distancing between non-household members will also be encouraged to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
