ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people across the St. Louis area are looking for relief from the summer heat and humidity.
The Heat Advisory issued Wednesday had parents like Anna Adams seeking shade for herself and two-year-old daughter.
“I am not one for the heat at all, I hate the heat in general because I’m a red head and it just burns a lot.”
In Maryland Heights, Welsch’s Heating and Cooling company said they’ve fielded hundreds of calls from customers in the last few days. Owner, Butch Welsch said many callers are experiencing non-functioning air conditioning units. He recommends bi-yearly maintenance to prevent the unit from breaking during the hottest time of the year.
“If you feel like it’s not cooling properly you’re not getting enough, I’d call a professional company to figure it out, may be low on refrigerant, could be a simple thing of adding refrigerant will solve the problem.”
Downtown, employees at Cool Down St. Louis said they’re answering a record-breaking number of calls. The organization assists low-income families with utility bills and provides many senior citizens and those disabled with air conditioning units. Owner, Gentry Trotter, said they’re helping three times as many people this year due to unemployment from COVID19.
“A lot of them haven’t been able to get their first check of unemployment and for some it hasn’t been enough.”
The organization said it has received over 2,000 inquiries in the last two days. If you need help, Trotter urges filling out an application on the Cool Down St. Louis website. Those in need of immediate help can call the hotline at (314) 241-7668.
