CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence in the killing of a St. Louis County police officer has pleaded guilty to marijuana possession.
Twenty-one-year-old Trenton Forster entered the plea Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his felony drug possession case was filed in May 2016 and was among reasons St. Louis County police were aware of Forster before he killed Officer Blake Snyder in October 2016.
Forster was sentenced in April to life in prison without parole, plus 27 more years, for killing Snyder and attempting to shoot at Snyder's partner. Authorities say Forster's gun jammed.
Prosecutors say Forster was suicidal, angry and high on drugs when he killed Snyder. The defense argued that Forster was incapable of committing premeditated murder because of his history of mental illness.
