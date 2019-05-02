ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It's a bizarre unexpected twist in a St Charles county murder case. Two men are sitting in prison for the same crime, but now a key witness in one case says he lied on the stand.
Lydell Moore is serving 30 years for his role in a 2014 murder at Blanchette Park in St. Charles. The victim, Martell Crump, was shot by another man, Daveon Morrison, who is serving 24 years in prison.
Morrison pleaded guilty for his role in the crime without going to trial. Moore, claiming innocence, took his chances with a jury. In court, Morrison testified against his former friend.
Moore told News 4 on the stand that Morrison claimed, “I gave him a gun, I picked him up, brought him back to the park and set the whole murder up, and that’s what he told them.”
Moore's fiancé Lindsey Rudd takes his calls from prison on a regular basis. Both of them believe Morrison lied to get a better deal for himself.
“In order for Daveon to get his deal, he was going to have to testify against Lydell Moore,” said Rudd.
The St. Charles County Prosecutor says there was no such deal, and that's where this story would usually end. But after the jury convicted Moore, and prior to his sentencing, Morrison made a startling claim on tape with Moore’s defense lawyer.
Moore’s public defender, Michael Sato, drove to the prison in Fulton, Mo where Morrison is serving his sentence, and he recorded Morrison recanting his earlier testimony during Moore’s trial.
Below is a transcript of the recording:
Sato: “Did Lydell have anything to do with the murder of Martell Crump?”
Morrison: “No, besides driving me there he had no knowledge of what was going to happen or none of that.”
Sato: “So when you said you handed a gun to Lydell?”
Morrison: “That was a lie.”
Sato: “Did you tell lies when you testified at trial?”
Morrison: “Yeah”
Sato: “When you testified, you and Lydell made a plan to kill (Crump)?
Morrison: “That was a fabrication also. Yeah”
Sato: “If we called you to testify in a hearing in front of judge house would you testify?”
Morrison: “Yeah.”
During Moore’s sentencing, the judge heard the audio tape. But Morrison invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.
“The judge is put in a difficult spot, what weight to give this new evidence,” said Tom Stewart, a criminal law professor at Saint Louis University.
He says Judge Ted House could have called for a new trial. But adds the choice isn't an easy one.
Stewart said “He's in a position trying to decide, do I believe Mr. Morisson now or his trial testimony? He has every reason to lie because he's bitter about his sentence.”
News 4’s Chris Nagus went to Fulton to hear Morrisson’s side of the story.
When asked what happened at Blanchette Park back in 2014, Morrison replied “Well, I'll talk to you, but you got to give me immunity. Tell the judge to give me immunity, I’ll talk about it.”
Nagus went on to ask Morrison if he believed he had a deal with prosecutors, Morrison replied, “I’m done talking unless you can give me immunity.”
When Nagus informed Morrison that as a television reporter, he did not have the power to grant him immunity, Morrison got up and walked out of the room.
Lydell Moore explained to News 4 during a sit-down interview in prison in Boone Terre, Mo. why he thinks Morrison changed his mind.
Moore said, “He was threatened with perjury charges if he testified to the truth. When they put him on stand at trial, he committed perjury. They saw that as truth. Now that he tried to tell the truth, they are saying we are going to charge you with perjury. That's why he asked you about immunity from perjury.”
News 4 asked St Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar about possible immunity on the perjury charge. Lohmar’s office made it clear that they did not promise Morrison a better deal. They also added his office never deals directly with a defendant, only their attorney.
Lohmar’s office released the following statement:
“I'm very confident in the integrity of our case. Our evidence was thoroughly vetted. This young man had a chance to recant his testimony under oath, but he chose not to."
Judge House would not comment on the case. Moore says he's appealing his conviction.
