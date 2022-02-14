You are the owner of this article.
Conventions, other events booming in St. Louis

St. Louis is seeing a boom in conventions, meetings and tournaments in 2022.

Such events are expected to bring in nearly $240 million this year, according to Explore St. Louis. Just this week, America's Center is hosting 8,000 people from around the Midwest as part of the Capitol Sports Volleyball Tournament. Another volleyball tournament next weekend is expected to bring 23,000 people downtown; the two events combine to generate a $20 million economic impact for the city.

"We're approaching levels with respect to the convention calendar that we last saw in 2019. But our industry, the convention industry is turning around rapidly and we're quickly getting back to normal," said Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis.

With more events planned this year, Explore St. Louis says it is looking to move very quickly, to recruit people to fill jobs.

