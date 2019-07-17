ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, St. Charles County could become a step closer to adding a controversial subdivision.
The County Planning and Zoning Commission could approve the layout and design for the Missouri Bluffs at a 7 p.m. meeting.
The plan would affect 400 acres of wooded hills near the Katy Trail.
The development would be used for both residential and recreational purposes. Local leaders will consider Whittaker Home Builder's final development plan.
The proposal is drawing strong opinions from both sides.
More than 90 people wrote letters to the county, asking leaders to go against the proposed plan.
