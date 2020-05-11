ST. CHARLES, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- An Illinois home contractor accused of scamming nearly $16,000 from several elderly victims was arrested Thursday.
Daniel Mitchell, 31, of Caseyville, Illinois, was charged with six counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person and one count of burglary.
Mitchell, who is the owner of Affordable Solutions, allegedly scammed a 96-year-old woman out of $8,900 and a married couple in their 80s out of $6,700 between February 2018 through June 2019.
The contractor would do minor landscaping to their St. Charles homes but claimed to complete more significant home repairs that was never done. Police said Mitchell would return to the victim's home to tell them they needed more work done.
He is being held on a $30,000 cash bond at the St. Charles County jail.
The St. Charles Police Department is asking for anyone who had Mitchell work on their home that is unfinished to contact them at 636-949-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.